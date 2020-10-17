After the official teaser presented last month, Mitusbishi finally unveiled the 2022 Eclipse Cross facelift model. The car comes with some exterior modifications: on the front you will see a blacked-out grille, a new bumper guard and the evolution of Mitsubishi’s signature Dynamic Shield design concept.

At the back there is a redesigned rear window, a modified tailgate and new taillights.

Inside the cabin there are not so many novelties: there is an 8 inch smartphone-like display which is repositioned, new buttons and some black and silver trims.

The revised version of the car comes with the same 1.5 liter MIVEC four-cylinder petrol unit and in some selected markets there will be a plug-in hybrid variant.

The Eclipse Cross will first arrive in Australia and New Zealand in November of this year. The U.S. market will get the refreshed model in the first quarter of 2021.