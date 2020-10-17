Even thought the guys from Volkswagen have managed to come up with a massive portfolio for the current Golf generation, the hatchback family is still not completed.

Today, Volkswagen unveiled the first teaser video of the upcoming Golf R model. The most powerfull variant of the German hatchback will be unveiled on November 4.

Until now we don’t have any other official information but we do know some stuff.

Just like the current Arteon R, the new Golf R will use a 2.0 liter petrol unit with 320 horsepower and 420 Nm peak of torque. It will be equipped with a seven speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

On the outside, we will see some improved aerodynaimcs, while on the technical side there will be some tweaked suspensions for better dynamics.