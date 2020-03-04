Dacia, the budget Romanian manufacturer, had a big surprise for this spring. They have revealed the all-new Spring Concept.

We are speaking about the company’s first electric prototype which will serve as a base for the first electric model made by Dacia.

The Romanian car manufacturer did not disclose to much details. All we have found out is that the concept has 3.73 meters and it will feature an electric range of about 200 kilometers.

The new Dacia Spring concept looks pretty much like the Renault K-ZE, an electric city-crossover which is on sale in China. There are some chances to see some bits from the K-ZE, but the things are not confirmed by the Romanian company.

The production variant of the Dacia Spring will be on sale next year in selected European markets.