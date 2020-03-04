Morgan is one niche manufacturers established in the UK. This year, during the Geneva Motor Show (if the event have not been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemy) the guys from Morgan should have been unveiled the new Plus Four.

We are speaking about a brand new model which is based on an aluminum platform. This new architecture was first used on the Plus Six, the model which was unveiled last year in Geneva.

Alongside the new platform, the Plus Four also comes with a first for the British company. It uses a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine. The unit is borrowed from BMW and it delivers 258 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.

According to Morgan, the engine can be ordered with a six speed manual transmission or an eight speed automatic gearbox. If you are going for the automatic, the Plus Four will run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 240 km/h.