Manthey-Racing, a Porsche-owned racing team, is turning 25. In order to celebrate this achievement, Porsche and Manthey-Racing officials have decided to develop a special 911.

Based on the current 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, the new car comes with some special aerodynamic tweaks. It is called the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 and uses the same flat-six 3.8 liter engine rated at 700 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a seven-speed Porsche PDK transmission.

On the outside, you’ll see a unique green and yellow livery, a redesigned carbon-fiber front lid, and a large rear wing. Also, the car comes with a centrally positioned radiator that sits behind the central inlet featured in the redesigned front apron.

Porsche plans to build only 30 examples of the car, and each will start at €525,000. Deliveries are expected to start in January 2022.