Pagani will unveil during Monterey Car Week a new special model of the current Huayra. I’m not sure if you are aware, but the Huayra has been on the market for 10 years.

In order to celebrate this anniversary, Pagani has developed a special edition of the Huayra. Named Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta, the car comes with some upgraded exterior parts and improved performance.

All the aerodynamic parts have been retweaked, while the V12 6.0 liter petrol unit was modified to deliver 827 horsepower and a massive 1.100 Nm peak of torque. The car also comes with six exhaust tips, so we imagine it will be impressive to hear the roar of the V12.

We don’t have images of the interior, but Pagani says the new Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta will feature “striking interior details”.