Our colleagues from Motor Trend have published the 2019 World’s Gratest Drag Race. As we already know, on the start line we have some of the best sports cars that have been launched in the past year.

Even thought the line-up is impressive, one car is standing out of the crowd. It is the McLaren Senna, one of the fastest cars in the world.

On the start line, the guys from Motor Trend have also put the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera or the BMW M850i xDrive. There is also the new Bentley Continental GT, the BMW M2 Competition and the four-door coupe Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+.

On the muscle car side we have the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, while the Lamborghini Urus is the sole SUV. The new Toyota Supra also got on the list, while the special Jaguar XE SV Project 8 made it to the start line.

These being said, we invite you to watch the most impressive drag race of the year. Enjoy it.