This isn’t the first time when Bentley has prepared a Continental GT for a rally event. Of course, the car never ended in the production line, but it is a great design and engineering test to see how a 2 tone behamoth can cope with gravel rally stages.

This time, Bentley has published a few pictures with the new Continental GT prepared for a rally in Austria.

We don’t know what are the plans for this car, but on one of the pictures we see on the rear windon the Catie Munnings name, a 22-year old British rally racer who started her carrer in the European Rally Championship in 2016.

The Bentley Continental GT got some exterior modifications, it rides higher and, even we don’t see inside, it has to be a complete roll bar to protect the crew. There are also some extra lights on the roof for the night stages.