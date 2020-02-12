In the financial report published by Daimler a few hours ago, the German group also gave us some important hints regarding this year premieres.

In the report we have found out that Mercedes-Benz will officially unveil during 2020 the all-new S-Class model and the EQA.

The new generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will come with exterior modifications and an improved interior. According to the German car manufacturer, the model will feature Level 3 autonomous driving systems.

Also, according to our sources, the new range-topping model will be available with some electrified powertrains.

On the other side, the EQA electric SUV will also be an important model for the German car manufacturer. The SUV will be based on the new GLA platform and it was previewed by the Concept EQA. The prototype has two electric motors, one for each axle and a total range of about 400 kilometers.