Hyundai is preparing a mid-cycle refresh for the current generation i30. The South-Koreean compact model will be officially unveiled during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March.

Today, the Asian car manufacturer published two teaser pictures with the upcoming Hyundai i30 facelift in N Line disguise.

As you can see, the model will gain a new radiator grille, modified headlights and, of course, bigger air intake. According to Hyundai, the 2021 i30 facelift will also come with modified spoilers and new taillights.

Inside the cabin, customers will get a new digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25 inch touchscreen. Until now, we don’t have any details regarding the engine line-up, but we are pretty sure that there won’t be any modifications.

Another important thing is that the N Line sporty variant will be introduced on Wagon body version.