Lotus is working on its first SUV model. Yes, the British sports car manufacturer has decided to enter the SUV era.

The car will be launched on March 29th, and for the first time we have its name. Of course, it won’t be named Type 132 – as it was known internally. It will be named Eletre.

The new video teaser of the Lotus Eletre was published a few hours ago, and the British marquee is willing to share with us some more of the new SUV.

This time, they have published a video which shows us only the name.

For now we don’t know the technical details, but we expect to see a true performance SUV made by Lotus.

According to the British car manufacturer’s plans, in the next future we will also see another three electric cars.