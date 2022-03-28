Ferrari will build an SUV. This is a known fact, and in order to teaser the future product, the Italian car manufacture has published a teaser with the car.

Obviously, we can’t say to much what you can expect to see, but it will definetly go berzerk in terms of design. Kinda like the Lamborghini Urus.

Ferrari hasn’t said anything about the powertrain unit, but we expect to see a V12 engine along with a hybrid V6 version.

Currently there is not a specific date for the unveil, but Ferrari sais it will be here by the end of the year.