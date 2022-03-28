The current Honda HR-V was unveiled a few months ago. But the car is only available in Europe and Japan. But what about the US variant?

Don’t worry, because these days, the Japanese car manufacturer has published the first teaser picture of its entry-level SUV.

As you would expect, the car will still follow some lines that you can get on the Euro-spec variant. But there will be some modifications in order to keep the North American fans happy.

“This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions”, said the officials.

For now there are not details about the powertrain or other technical details.