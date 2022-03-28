Mercedes-Benz has decided to come up with a new special edition of the current AMG GT. It is named AMG GT Track Series and it will be built in just 55 units.

The car was developed to celebrate the 55th anniversary of AMG and it will be painted in the exclusive shade Manufaktur Hightech Silver Magno.

Under the hood is a revised version of the 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine that is currently found on the AMG GT Black Series. The engine delivers 725 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.

The track only model comes with some carbon fiber parts: the hood, fenders, sills, rear hatch and back bumper.