The 2022 Honda Civic was unveiled last year. But the European folkes didn’t get one because Honda had some other plans for the markets across the pond. Honda will sell in Europe only electrified cars, and this is why, thy Old Continent people had to wait.

But the wait is over. The new 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV hybrid was unveiled for the European people. Just like the US version is comes with a different design.

The most important modification is under the hood. The 2022 Euro-spec CIvic will be available only as a hybrid. It uses a 2,0 liter petrol unit and two electric motors. The powertrain can deliver 184 horsepower and 315 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the efficiency of the system, most time the Civic e:HEV will run only on electricity.

And we can confirm that since the Honda HR-V, CR-V and Jazz are using the same hybrid system.

The orders are scheduled to commence this fall.