Cupra is one of those brands with special portfolio. The Spaniards are currently selling four cars, and three of them are derived from the Seat line-up.

But soon, Cupra will launch a new stand alone model. It will be a C-segment SUV and, according to Cupra officials will have “the perfect proportions” and will incorporate “the essence of the Cupra brand.”

According to the Spanish officials, the car will only be available as either a MHEV or PHEV, which means it will be completly electrified.

We don’t have any other official details (aside from a teaser picture) but we can assume that the future compact SUV will share the powertrains with the current models found on Volkswagen Group porfolio.