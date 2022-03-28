A few years ago we have heard some details about a new model in the Mercedes-Benz line-up. No, there were not rumors about an electric one. We heared about the T-Class van.

Now, the German car manufacturer has published the first teaser picture of the future T-Class.

The model will be offered with a good range of powertrains, including gasoline and diesel. Thew new T-Class will be a people carrier and will join the Citan – the passenger van, not the commercial version.

According to the Germans, the new T-Class will be a premium small van for active lifestyles, which means it will be perfect for big families.

The official unveil of the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class is scheduled for April 26.