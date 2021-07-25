Later this year, Tesla will open its fast-charging network, also known as Supercarger network, to other electric vehicles. The announcement was made by Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, on Twitter.

“We’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year”, said Musk.

We don’t know when exactly the change will be made, and we also don’t know how other cars will recharge the batteries at the Superchargers. You already know that Tesla uses a special connector which other car manufacturers don’t use.

“We created our own connector, as there was no standard back then & Tesla was only maker of long range electric cars.It’s one fairly slim connector for both low & high power charging”, said Musk.

We might guess and say that Tesla could switch to a new connector, probably the CCS. We’ll see.