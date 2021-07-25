Mercedes-Benz has big plans for the future. The German car manufacturer will launch three new electric car platoforms in 2025 and according to the officials, starting the same year, all new platforms will be made for electric cars.

So no more petrol and diesel. We don’t know when the switch will become complete, but we can tell you that by 2025, all cars in the German line-up will have at least one electric version.

During the presentation, Britta Seeger, the responsible for marketing and sales at Mercedes confirmed that in 2022 we will see the new SUVs named EQE and EQS.

Also, the car manufacturer has published a teaser picture with a future Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, which, of course, will be 100% electric.

In 2024, Mercedes-Benz will launch an electric version of the mighty G-Class, and with this news we might stop here. The future really is electric at Mercedes.