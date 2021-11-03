Tesla is one of the car manufactures who is constantly updating its versions. This time, on the US website we have spotted multiple changes.

Many of them are related to estimated EPA range and estimate deliver time for orders.

But the most important one is that the entry-level Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is no more on the list. This version was replaced by the Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD).

Ok, I know you’ll say that this is just a name change, but we expect to see something more important. The Model 3 RWD has a higer EPA range (+10 miles compared to Model 3 SR+), while the not to 60 mph time has become 5.8 seconds (from 5.3 seconds on SR+).