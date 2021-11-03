The current Ford Bronco is a hit. The US car manufacturer has lots of orders, while the fans are geting excited as some extreme versions of the model are being released by hardcore tuners.

This is one of the latest tuning programme developed for this years SEMA show.

Its name is Fire Command Bronco and was developed by BDS Suspension. The special edition comes with the 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine which pairs a seven speed manual transmission.

It is painted in Race Red color and comes with unique accessories like: a four-inch DSC coilover lift system, Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Series coilovers with remote DSC reservoir, BDS uniball upper control arms, and adjustable rear upper and lower control arms and track bar.

If you don’t belive us, see here what it can do.