If you are a hard core fan of the pickup trucks, you should go away. This is bad news, because this Ford F-100 was converted in an electric car.

The car uses Ford’s Eluminator electric crate motors found on the Mustang Mach-E for a total of 480 horsepower and 860 Nm peak of torque. There is one motor for each axle and it the power sound familiar, is just because there are the same values found on the Mach-E GT variant.

For now there are no details about the battery pack or the range, but I have to say that the final result looks good.

“Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles,” said Ford’s Global Director of Vehicle Personalization, Accessories, and Licensing Eric Cin.

The F-100 Eluminator can be found on the SEMA floors.