The Rivian start-up has comenced the manufacturing process for the R1T electric pick-up. It was only a month ago when the event took place, and the company officials have decided to come up with some numbers.

According to Rivian, during the last month, the company produced 180 pickup trucks and delivered 156 of them.

“Nearly all of these vehicles were delivered to Rivian employees, and we expect to ramp deliveries to third-party customers as we increase our production rate.”

This isn’t a big production rate, but the officials are saing that in December the factory will increase the numbers. Also in December, on the assembly line will come the R1S, the electric SUV made by Rivian.