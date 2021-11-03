The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is pretty new. The model is now available for order, and we have the price for it.

The five-seat varinat of the SUV has a MSRP of $37,390 for the base rear-wheel-drive model without the $1,795 destination charge. If you are looking for a five-seat Grand Cherokee with AWD, you’ll have to know that the starting price is $39,390.

These prices are for the Laredo base trim.

One of the most beloved variants, the Trackhawk is equipped with AWD and has a starting price of $51,275, while the range-topping Summit trim can be yours for $57,365.