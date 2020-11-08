Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule: a new collection of bright and bold colors for the V10 super sports car, realized in a matt paint exterior with complementary interior color and trim options.

According to the Italian car manufacturer, this collection is inspired by the tradition of vibrant colors that enhance the inimitable lines and shape of Lamborghini models.

The new Fluo Capsule is available in five exterior and interior configurations in Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow) combine with a matt black roof, front bumper and side skirts.

Inside the cabin are new sport seats that can be ordered in Alcantara or leather unicolor, a special Start&Stop button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest. All these accessories are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colors matching the exterior tones.