Last year, Suzuki and Toyota have signed an agreement for a future collaboration in the electrified vehicles. One of the deal part is that Suzuki will come with some European versions of the current Toyota RAV4 and Corolla models.

And today we have the first product of this collaboration. Its name is Suzuki Across and it is just a rebadged RAV4. The model will be available only in Europe and it will use the same engine as the pluy-in hybrid variant of the RAV4.

The Suzuki Across comes with exterior modifications: a new grille, modified headlights, bigger air intakes and a new air diffuser. Inside the car is 9 inch infotainment system and some special tweaks made by Suzuki.

Under the hood, as we previously mentioned is the same plug-in hybrid arrangement offered in the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. The car has a four cylinder 2.5 liter engine and two electric motors for a total of 306 horsepower. The car comes with an E-CVT transmission and with a 18.1 kWh battery pack that is good for about 75 kilometers made only in electric mode.

According to Suzuki, the new Across will be available in Europe starting this fall.