Back in 2014, Dodge unveiled the Charger SRT Hellcat, the most powerful production sedan in the world. Now, the US-based car manufacturer is back with another special model.

Its name is Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and it is based on the revised Durango model which was unveiled in the same time. The car comes with more aggressive exterior bits and with some sporty interior touches.

But the most important thing is hidden under the bonnet. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is equipped with a V8 6.2 Hemi engine which can deliver 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters). It is equipped with the same transmission used by the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which is an eight speed automatic. If you are wonding why we have said that Durango is the world’s most powerfull production SUV is because the Grand Chreokee Trackhawk is delivering just 707 HP.

The new Durango SRT Hellcar can run from not to 60 in 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 180 mph. The quarter-mile passes by in 11.5 seconds, while the stoping from 60 mph is done in just 116 feet.

The new Durango SRT Hellcat will be available only for the 2021 MY.