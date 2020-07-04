Nissan will soon unveil a new SUV. But this time, the Japanese car manufacturer will come with an all electric model. Its name is Ariya and it is based on the concept car (photo) with the same name which was unveiled last year during Tokyo Motor Show.

Now, the unveiling is close and Nissan has published the first video teaser of the upcoming Ariya electric model.

According to our sources, the production version of the car will be available either with a single motor or a dual motor form. The estimated range will be around 300 miles.

The new Nissan Ariya will be assembled at the Tochigi. The new electric SUV will be an international product, and it is scheduled to arrive in the US and European markets after it launches in Japan. That means it should arrive stateside in the second half of 2021 with a starting price of around $40,000