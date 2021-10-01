Subaru is working on its first proper electric car. Its name will be Solterra and will be launched soon (we don’t have yet a specific date).

In order to keep the fans happy, Subaru has published another video teaser with the upcoming model.

The new Subaru Solterra will be built on a new and special electric architecture. The platform was developed with Toyota (the Japanese car manufacturer will also come up with a new electric model called bZ4X).

But let’s come back to Solterra. The new and first electric Subaru will be available with an all-wheel drive system, and since we are speaking about an electric car, this means we might see two electric motors, one at the front and one at the back.

According to Subaru, the Solterra will be delivered starting mid-2022.