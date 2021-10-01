Mercedes-Maybach is celebrating 100 years and as a result, the German car manufacturer has decided to come up with a unique centenary edition. It is simply called Edition 100 and it can be ordered on the S-Class and also on the GLS.

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100 comes with a tow-tone hand-painted body (Cirrus Silver/Nautical Blue). There are unique forged wheels and a special Edition 100 logo on the D pillar.

The interior uses the same things as the Maybach S-Class Edition 100, which means a special leather, special lettering and extra soundproofing.

Only 100 exemples will be made, and all of them are using the V8 557 horsepower engine.