Jeep has officially unveiled the all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee. The sales of the fifth generation of the US SUV will start in the fourth quarter of 2021, but customers will have to waint until early 2022 for the first Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid model.



Just like any other PHEV made by Jeep, it will have the 4xe name. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be able in lots of trim levels: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve.

The entry level of the new model ueses the mighty V6 3.6 liter Pentastar engine with 293 horsepower and 348 Nm of torque. Customers can also buy the V8 5.7 liter with 357 horsepower and 528 Nm peak of torque.

The plug-in hybrid version uses a 2.0 liter pentrul unit and an electric motor for making a total of 375 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque. The 17 kWh battery pack will be good for about 40 kilometers in electric mode.