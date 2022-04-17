Well, I don’t think that Smart did a good job with naming its first crossover model, but they sure did a great job by launching it.

The new Smart #1 is the companie’s first crossover, and I assume it uses the same platform as Mercedes-Benz EQA. Why is that? Because the car comes with one electric motor rated at 268 horsepower and with a 66 kWh battery pack. Instead of using a Li-Ion battery, the Smart #1 comes with a NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) battery.

The battery pack can be charged at 150 kW and it has a maximum range of around 440 kilometres.

The new Smart #1 will feature OTA updates and it will be available globally. The car will be assambled in China at one of Geely’s factories.