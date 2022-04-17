The 11th generation Honda Civic is already on the market. But the purist fans out there did not get their car. Yet.

As you already know, Honda is working on a new generation Civic Type R. According to our sources, on the technical side, the car won’t be very different compared to the current one.

In order to show us that the new Civic Type R still has something to prove, the officials have put up a plan. They have sent a prototype of the current generation around the Suzuka racetrack. And, it managed to set a new lap record for front wheel drive cars.

The new Civic Type R managed to run the track in 2 minutes and 23.120 seconds, which is 0.8 seconds quicker compared to the current Civic Type R Limited Edition.

The launch of the new Hot Hatch is schedule in a few months.