Skoda is working on its new design philosophy. And the first car that will carry this new design will be the Vision 7S Concept.

It will be a people carrier – probably an MPV or a big SUV – which will use some new design techniques.

In order to announce this new concept car, Skoda has published a first teaser picture. It doesn’t give us details about the design, but we got to know who the interior will look like. And it is pretty interesting.

The future electric Vision 7S Concept will have seven seats and a special place for a child. This place was mounted on a massive median tunnel position between the first and second rows of seats. Also, we can guess that the car will have advanced autonomous driving, since the car looks in motion while the driver sits very relaxed.