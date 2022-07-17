China market is a big one for luxury car manufacturers. This is a true thing, and since the Chinese are ready to buy the expensive products, the car manufacturers are returning the favour.

For example, Bentley is turning 20 since it is available in China, and in order to celebrate this, the British car manufacturer unveiled four special Mulliner Cars.

The four cars are the Continental GT, the Continental GTC, the Bentayga, and the Flying Spur. According to Bentley, all the cars will be produced in 20 units each. Each car will have a special name: The Guard, The Carnaby, The Savile Row, and The Pall Mall.

Also, each car will be handcrafted by Mulliner, and this must be something, since the price won’t be cheap at all.