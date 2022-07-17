BMW M3 Touring is a piece of art for the break car lovers. Let’s be honest, every one of you wanted to see an M3 with a massive trunk.

Now we have it, and in order to keep it even cooler, BMW has prepared some M Performance parts for the car.

On the list, you’ll have some new carbon fibre elements like: mirror caps, rear diffuser, rear winglet, antennae cover, fuel filler car, and front bumper kinards. There are also a new front lip spoiler, rear roof spoiler and side skirts. All made from carbon fibre.

Customers will be able to pick from special Style 1000 M cross-spoke wheels painted in Frozen Gold or Jet Black Matte. These are available in 20 inch for the front, and 21 inch for the back.

The new performance model will also be available with a front air intake and a special and unique center exhaust system.