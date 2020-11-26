A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQC 4×4² project. It is just a one-off model and it was designed to show us that electric cars can go anywhere.

As you may have read, the Mercedes-Benz EQC 4×4² comes with portal axles, a bigger ride height, improved departure and approach angles and also a 400 mm fording depth capability.

Now it was time to see the new EQC 4×4² in action and the German car manufacturer has prepared an action movie. It was filmed with the wakeboard world champion Sanne Meijer while the car did its thing in water and on off-road.

If you don’t belive us that the EQC 4×4² is a hell of a car, watch the video below.