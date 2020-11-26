Porsche instructor Dennis Retera did 210 laps on the 200 metre-long drift circle without the front wheels ever pointing in the same direction as the curve: after 55 minutes the sideways expert had covered a total of 42.171 kilometres.

This experience was done with a RWD only Porsche Taycan (the version is currently available in China), and thanks to a Guinness World Record judge, the car managed to set a record for the longest drift with an electric vehicle.

“When the driving stability programmes are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant, which is driven exclusively via the rear wheels,” says Dennis Retera, “Sufficient power is always available. The low centre of gravity and the long wheelbase ensure stability. The precise design of the chassis and steering allows for perfect control at all times, even when moving sideways”.

The Guinness World Record was noted by the official record judge Joanne Brent who was a more than five year experience in the field.

“We’ve had some drift records, but with an electric sports car it’s something very special for us too. Here Porsche has done real pioneering work,” she said.

Also, the experiment was supervised by Denise Ritzmann, an independent expert. Prior to the record attempt, the engineer confirmed the standard and roadworthy condition of the pre-series Taycan with rear-wheel drive on behalf of testing organisation DEKRA. RItzmann is also a European drifting champion in 2018 and 2019.