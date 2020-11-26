Audi has officially unveiled the all-new TTS Competition Plus. The car comes with a 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 320 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.

Thanks to a seven speed automatic transmission and a quattro all-wheel drive system, the car runs from not to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds (4.8 seconds for the roadster), while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Also, the car comes with new equippement. According to Audi, the standard equipment of the TTS competition plus includes LED headlights, wrapped Audi rings on the side sills, privacy glazing (Coupé only), brake calipers painted in red, and high-gloss black 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design. The fixed rear wing as well as other exterior details in dark colors, such as the black Audi rings at the front and rear, highlight the dynamic ambitions at first glance.

More than that Audi announces that the TTS Competition Plus can be ordered in four new exterior paints: chronos gray, glacier white, tango red, and turbo blue.