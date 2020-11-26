A few days ago we have told you that McLaren Senna GTR, the track version of the British hypercar, is available in a Lego variant. Now it is time to come back on the continental Europe and see a new model made by Ferrari.

This time, the guys from Lego worked with Ferrari to deliver a Lego Technic edition of the current 488 GTE. The car has 1,677 pieces and will go on sale in January.

According to Lego, the price of this new model will be 169,99 USD. The new Lego Technic kit continues a 15-year partnership between the two companies.

When its complete, the Ferrari 488 GTE Lego Technic will measure 19 inches long and will have a front and rear supensions, a V8 engine with working pistons and a prancing horse on the steering wheel.