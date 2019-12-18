Seat is doing great in Europe since it has expanded its range and sells more SUV’s. The Spanish brand is doing great on one of the most important markets in Europe: UK.

SEAT is on course for a record-breaking year in both the UK and globally, having already surpassed 2018 full-year results during November.

SEAT sold 5,462 vehicles in the UK during November 2019, a 2.5 per cent increase over the same period 12 months previous. This was achieved in a market that declined by 1.7 per cent. Year-to-date, SEAT has delivered 65,117 vehicles across the UK, an 8.5 per cent increase over January-November 2018.

Globally, SEAT posted record sales of 44,100 vehicles for the month of November, a 1.9 per cent increase over the same month in 2018. Year–to-date, 542,800 vehicles have been delivered, a 10.3 per cent increase over the same 11-month period the year before. This figure exceeds the company’s 2018 full-year results which was the previous record.

CUPRA deliveries made a decisive contribution to these results, from January to November grew by 74.0 per cent year-on-year. To date, CUPRA has sold 22,800 cars around the world.

SEAT’s record sales was achieved by growth in Germany (16.9 per cent), United Kingdom (8.5 per cent), Austria (6.1 per cent), Switzerland (20.5 per cent), Israel (2.2 per cent) and Denmark (47.7 per cent).