Aston Martin is not just building fantastic cars, but also can work on design ideas used in different industries. Aston Martin Lagonda and Airbus Corporate Helicopters today revealed a new partnership that brings together the best of automotive and aeronautical design. For the past 12 months designers from both brands have worked together on the aesthetic styling of the first product from this collaboration, which is set to be revealed early in Q1 2020.

Commenting on the new partnership, Aston Martin Lagonda Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “Applying our own automotive design principles in the aerospace world is a fascinating challenge and one that we are very much enjoying. I’m looking forward to the reveal in the New Year so we can show everyone what we have accomplished together.”

Airbus Corporate Helicopters is the global market leader in the private and business aviation (PBA) sector with more than 1,800 aircraft fielded in 130 countries and a market share in excess of 50%.

The first creation of the Aston Martin / Airbus Corporate Helicopters partnership will be revealed at Courchevel, in the French Alps on 3 January 2020.