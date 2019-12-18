Velar is one of the most beautiful cars on the market. But even so, Land Rover feels the need to offer something new, in order to maintain the appeal of the car in some markets, especially in its home market.

Land Rover UK announced the Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic Black, an exclusive run of just 500 examples featuring an enhanced range of standard features for the UK market.

Based on Land Rover’s top-selling D180 R-Dynamic SE, the Black limited edition features Black Exterior Pack, Privacy Glass, Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof, 21” Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Metallic Paint and Adaptive Dynamics as standard.

Two metallic exterior colour finishes are available to choose from; Santorini Black and Eiger Grey, while for the interior the Ebony Perforated Grained Leather is complemented by an Ebony Morzine Headlining completing the specification.

The Range Rover Velar was judged to be the most beautifully designed vehicle on the planet, winning the World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards. Bringing glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, Velar offers a unique combination of design excellence and engineering integrity.

Pricing for the Velar R-Dynamic Black starts at £56,995.