Not many Rolls Royce clients dare to do something unexpected with their Cullinan. So, Rolls Royce is doing something unexpected for them. As Rolls-Royce clients the world-over seek to conquer the most challenging terrains, Cullinan was seen running through the dunes.

Now, adventure awaits as “the Rolls-Royce of SUVs” embarks on an expedition completely off the beaten track and into the beauty and mystery of the Arabian desert.

A local patron of luxury took his Sapphire Black Cullinan and brought supreme liberty to lif e as he took the world-famous Rolls-Royce ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ off-road and onto the graceful and imposing dunes. Discovering new horizons on the golden sands, the outcrops and the steep sandy cliffs, Cullinan became a force of nature, and lead by the Spirit of Ecstasy, surfed over high and low terrains with absolute authority.

Undulating smoothly and quietly, Cullinan floats across this unforgiving landscape, making the journey seamless and magical.

 