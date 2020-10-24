One of the best sold MPV in the UK, the current generation Citroen Spacetourer, gets some updates to continue to be attractive for its clients. From December 2020 production, Citroën UK will introduce a new and even more efficient engine option – 2.0-litre BlueHDi 140 S&S to SpaceTourer MPV range. With a choice of six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions (EAT8 Auto), customers have an even greater power of choice.

This new Diesel engine offers 20 horsepower more than the outgoing BlueHDi 120 S&S EAT8, whilst at the same time delivering a CO2 emissions reduction of 10g/km – allowing the best of both worlds – increased performance and improved efficiency. The new BlueHDi 140 EAT8 S&S is available on ‘Feel’ and ‘Business’ trim levels.

The BlueHDi 140 S&S six-speed manual also replaces the outgoing BlueHDi 150 S&S six-speed manual, bringing a CO2 emissions reductions of 11g/km and improved fuel consumption. The new BlueHDI 140 S&S six-speed manual is available on the well-appointed ‘Flair’ trim level.

Citroën SpaceTourer MPV is available in two distinct ranges, designed with either families or business users in mind. The family oriented ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’ trim levels both come with eight seats as standard. They are also packed with family-friendly features, such as rail mounted rear seats for optimum modularity, a child observation mirror and six sets of Isofix mounting points with top tethers. In terms of size, both trims are available in Medium and XL, with the latter offering an additional 35cm of overall length.

‘Flair’ models are exceptionally well specified, with standard features such as black leather seat trim, driver and front passenger seats with individual armrests (plus electric adjustment, heating and massage function), a panoramic glass sunroof and twin ‘hands free’ electric sliding side doors with foot-operated remote sensors. ‘Flair’ trim also provides a technical showcase with standard features including head-up display, blind spot monitoring, 180° colour reversing camera, keyless entry and start, Citroën Connect Nav and an uprated HiFi pack.

Citroën SpaceTourer MPV is also available for corporate customers in the form of the ‘Business’ trim level. ‘Business’ trim provides the perfect solution for any operator requiring shuttle or courtesy vehicles. With up to nine seats as standard, a hard wearing TPO plastic floor and air conditioning, ‘Business’ trim is alwa ys up to the job.

This latest announcement follows the introduction of the 100% electric Citroën ë-SpaceTourer, which opened for orders at the beginning of October – with customer deliveries starting from November 2020.