Renault starts to expand its E-Tech range with the new Arkana coupe SUV. the new car arrives in Europe in 2021 with an E-TECH Hybrid powertrain and 12V mild-hybrid technology paired with its petrol engines. Using the same advanced E-TECH Hybrid powertrain debuted on All-New Clio, the All-New Arkana E-TECH Hybrid boasts 140hp and the ability to travel for up to 80 per cent of urban journeys on electric power alone.

The E-TECH Hybrid powertrain uses the 1.6-litre petrol engine combined with a lithium-ion battery and two electric motors, driven via an intelligent multi-mode clutchless gearbox. Subject of more than 150 patents, the F1-inspired E-TECH technology combines for optimum efficiency from the engine and motors and a smooth drive from the clutchless transmission.

The intelligent energy management system is optimised for the most efficient drive in all situations. The All-New Arkana E-TECH Hybrid always starts in electric mode, delivering a refined yet responsive experience from the off, delivering immediate acceleration and silent drive.

Owners can select a range of driving modes via Renault’s Multi Sense system, with Eco offering the most efficient, My Sense for daily driving and Sport for a more engaging experience. All modes feature a powerful energy recovery system – another feature of the E-TECH powertrain – that recuperates energy under deceleration and braking to be fed back into the battery to assist with acceleration and efficiency later in the journey.

The All-New Arkana SUV will also be available with a 1.3-litre TCe 140 petrol engine utilising 12V mild-hybrid technology, which assists with faster and refined Stop & Start functions, energy recovery and reduced CO2 emissions. Paired with the responsive EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission, the TCe 140 engine produces 140hp and 260Nm of torque from 1,600rpm, offering an engaging driving experience combined with low running costs.