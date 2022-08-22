New Zealand-based Rodin Cars has pubished the first pictures and details of the new FZero track car. As you can imagine, this new toy will be made in a limited number of units. 27, to be more specific.

The single-seater has 5,5 meters long and weights only 698 kilograms. Under the hood there is a V10 4,0 liter engine which can deliver 986 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. The engine redline is at 10,000 rpm which is rare in these days.

The combustion engine is complemented by an electric one. In total, the hybrid system delivers 1,160 horsepower and 1,026 Nm peak of otrque. All the resources are sent to the rear wheels.

According to Rodin Cars, a fully working prototype of the car will be tested in late 2022. If you are looking or a street-legal version, you’ll have to wait because it won’t be developed until all the track-only cars are sold.