The development of the new Porsche 911 GT3 R started three years ago. But, dear God, it looks impressive. The new model was designed to make the race car easier to drive.

As a result, there are new suspensions with KW shock absorbers and five adjustment settings, a rear diffuser designed to increaser the drag, and a rear wing with a swan-neck mount.

The rear wheels have also been moved further back extending the wheelbase by 48 mm. Under the hood is a 4.2 liter naturally aspirated flat-six unit which can deliver 565 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a six-speed contest-mesh transmission with paddle shifters.

Inside, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R was developed to meet FIA’s newly developed impact protection by moving the seats closer to the car’s center.

The new racing car will be read for next year’s GT3 season, which will kick off in January at Daytona.