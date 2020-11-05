Renault has a new actor in the LCV segment with the introduction of the new Trafic models. We get the chance to see the new TRAFIC Passenger and TRAFIC SpaceClass passenger transport vehicles. Joining the TRAFIC range, the latest additions feature enhanced design inside and out, advanced semi-autonomous driver aids and Renault’s latest infotainment technology.

Aimed at large families and professionals in passenger transport, new TRAFIC Passenger delivers space and versatility, for up to nine people plus increased luggage capacity.

The TRAFIC SpaceClass has been designed for drivers and passengers that demand even more exclusive comfort. With its premium interior space and roomy eight-seat layout, New TRAFIC SpaceClass is the perfect high-end shuttle for businesses wanting to transport VIPs in luxury and comfort.

There’s a new horizontal bonnet design and vertical grille, plus new bumpers and full LED headlights featuring a chrome insert, echoing Renault’s trademark C-Shape light signature. Other enhancements include new 17-inch diamond-effect alloy wheels for New TRAFIC SpaceClass and more elegant wheel trims for New TRAFIC Passenger. Further kerb appeal comes with the availability of the flamboyant new Carmin Red metallic paint finish, one of seven different exterior colour finishes.

Inside, New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass are designed with an all-new dashboard features. There’s also a new gear lever design, plus the air conditioning controls are embellished with chrome trim for even more upmarket appeal. Customisation options are enhanced by a range of new colours and materials, while New TRAFIC SpaceClass benefits from an exclusive and elegant Meteor Grey dashboard finish.

Practicality is enhanced with the inclusion of even more storage spaces. Overall, the interior houses an impressive 84 litres of handy storage solutions. As before, the vast boot delivers up to 1,800-litres of carrying capacity.

Significant changes have also been made to the technological and connected features of New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass, with both benefiting from the latest infotainment. The new 8-inch EASY LINK touchscreen is available from display brings enhanced levels of connectivity and usability, including full smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Satellite navigation is also standard, while the option of a wireless smartphone charger allows the front occupants to stay connected all day long.

A series of new optional packs will also be available, depending on the need of the customer and the intended use of the vehicle. Specialists in VIP and passenger transport will be able to take advantage of the luxurious Prestige Pack featuring two independent swivelling captain’s chairs, a bench seat replacing the third row seats, a reading light and leather interior throughout. A new Adventurer Pack features similar options with the addition of a third row of seats that can fold completely flat to form a bed.

New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass are available with three versions of Renault’s 2.0-litre diesel engine, including the new dCi 150. Delivering an increase in 5hp over the unit it replaces, this responsive and refined engine joins the dCi 110 and the powerful dCi 170.

All engines are equipped with Stop & Start technology, helping make New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass compatible with the latest Euro 6D-full emissions regulations.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on dCi 110 and dCi 150 models, while six-speed EDC

dual-clutch automatic transmission features on both the dCi 170 and dCi 150.

Full details and prices of New TRAFIC passenger transport range, including the New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass, will be unveiled in early 2021.