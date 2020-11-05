One of the most successful model for Vauxhall during the last three years, Crossland is now ready to reach UK shores with a fresh new face.

Vauxhall has released prices and specifications for the new Crossland with order banks now open. The new Crossland will start from £19,060 on-the-road in SE trim, with first customer deliveries of the compact SUV starting in early 2021.

The new Crossland starts in SE trim and comes standard with 16-inch bi-colour wheels and LED headlights with auto lighting. Inside, owners get a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Lane Departure Warning and Speed Sign Recognition.

Starting from £20,210, SE Nav Premium trim adds front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and LED fog lights. Inside the driver gets a new ergonomic seat for enhanced comfort and Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav.

Sporty SRi Nav models feature 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, contrasting roof colours, alloy-effect skid plates and dark tinted rear windows. Inside, owners get Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with an eight-inch touchscreen and sat-nav. Prices for SRi Nav models start from £21,360.

Elite models start from £22,610 and contain leather seat trim, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

Elite Nav models add Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment as well as wireless mobile phone charging and a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, with prices starting from £23,110.

Top-of-the range Ultimate Nav models come with Alcantara seat trim, Keyless Entry & Start, as well as silver roof rails, alongside Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro with sat-nav and a panoramic 180-degree rear view camera. Ultimate Nav models start from £25,615.

With order books now open, deliveries of the new Crossland will start in early 2021.